Kim Kardashian rifará un almuerzo con ella: ¿cómo puedes participar?

Thanks to @gisele I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to ‪ https://allinchallenge.in/kkw ‬ to donate whatever you can – every dollar counts – and one person will be selected at random. 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts through @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica, and America’s Food Fund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.