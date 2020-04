Cantante Alicia Keys lanza tema en homenaje a quienes luchan contra el Coronavirus ¿Cómo se llama?

View this post on Instagram

“We are powerful. We are essential. We are the heroes,” 15-time Grammy winner @aliciakeys said when asked about her message to black Americans, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s just time for there to be this America — to be the equal, compassionate America that we claim.” During a CNN town hall on Thursday, she debuted her new song “Good Job” as a tribute to the unsung heroes during this time: Hospital workers, nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks, delivery workers, truck drivers and all who keep the world moving.