Top 5: Noticias Interesantes Abril 15 del 2020

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Causi. Anthony was truly one of the best sports photographers not just in New York city, but in the world. He was always in the right place at the right time. . I always enjoyed our conversations at the ballpark. He was an awesome guy who always made me laugh. . Born in Brooklyn, Anthony went to Lafaeyette High School and Pace University. He is a true New Yorker, through and through. . I feel truly lucky to have known Anthony. He worked behind the scenes, but always made all of us look so much better. My thoughts are with his entire family — his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia. . Rest in peace, my friend.