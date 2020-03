Noticias de reinas -31 de marzo: Miss Universo jamás había posado así

View this post on Instagram

Get up, dress up and go nowhere💕 Came to remind everyone that social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Check on your loved ones..we need each other now more than ever. Share your struggles and success with me on #UniverseUnited I'm willing to lend and ear. Also, stop postponing your dreams..now is the time to start planning. Lastly, continue or start listening to world health leaders..start helping and doing your part in flattening the curve by staying at home if it is not necessary for you to be out there. For those of us who cannot be out there to help physically I encourage you to donate to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund from the @who . They are providing essential supplies to health workers on the frontline and providing care for those in need. Keep safe. Sending love and light to everyone 💕 #missuniverse #universeunited