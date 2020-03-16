Murió Lorenzo Brino: ¿cómo murió el actor de Séptimo Cielo?

El mundo del entretenimiento está de luto, esta vez tras conocerse el fallecimiento de Lorenzo Brino, el actor reconocido por su papel de Sam Camden en el drama familiar 7th Heaven (Séptimo Cielo). El joven falleció el 9 de marzo de 2020 a la edad de 21 años.

La muerte del artista se produjo en medio de un accidente automovilístico en su ciudad natal de Yucaipa en el condado de San Bernardino, California.

Brino y sus hermanos interpretaron gemelos en el exitoso programa de televisión que comenzó en 1999 cuando eran bebés. Permanecieron con el programa hasta su última temporada en 2007.

"7th Heaven" Child Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21 | E! News

Las primeras informaciones del accidente indican que Lorenzo Antonio Brino perdió el control de su vehículo en Yucaipa, California, justo después de las 3 a.m. del 9 de marzo de 2020. El Departamento del Sheriff de San Bernardino dice que Brino chocó contra un poste de electricidad en Yucaipa Blvd. y la calle 16.



Brino era la única persona dentro del vehículo al momento del accidente. Conducía un Toyota Camry 2016.

Brino fue declarado muerto en la escena, según un comunicado de la oficina del forense.

LORENZO BRINO DIES AT 21: THE 7TH HEAVEN ACTOR
Lorenzo Brino, who made up one half of the Camden twins on The WB family dramedy "7th Heaven," died last week at age 21, authorities said. Brino lost control of his car Monday at 3:05 a.m. while driving in his hometown of Yucaipa, California, and collided with a utility pole, according to a coroner's release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Sheriff's Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision. Brino's only acting credit was as Sam Camden on "7th Heaven" from 1999 to 2005, starring opposite his brother Nikolas as twin David Camden. Sam and David, born in season three, were the youngest of the Camdens, led by patriarch Rev. Eric Camden (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks). Originally, the roles were shared by their quadruplet siblings, but Lorenzo and Nikolas eventually took over as Sam and David full time. Mimi Brino, one of the quadruplets, paid tribute in an Instagram post dedicated to her "amazing and crazy brother. "You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I'll love you forever."

Los diputados dicen que el Equipo de Investigación de Accidentes Mayores está investigando el accidente. La policía aún no ha comentado nada sobre lo que pudo haber causado el accidente o si el alcohol fue un factor determinante.

Lorenzo Brino formó parte de un conjunto de cuatrillizos. Esos hermanos incluyeron a los hermanos Zachary y Nikolas, y la hermana Myrinda “Mimi” Brino. Los quadruplets también tienen otro hermano llamado Antonio.

Mimi había publicado un conmovedor homenaje en honor a su hermano, en su cuenta de Instagram, el 12 de marzo, tres días antes de que el Departamento del Sheriff de San Bernardino revelara la información de la muerte.

“Para mi hermano increíble y loco. Puede que te hayas ido, pero es cierto cuando la gente dice ido pero nunca olvidado. Decir que fuiste una bendición es un eufemismo. Trajiste luz a tantas vidas e hiciste mucho con la vida tan corta que tuviste. Tuve el privilegio de crecer junto a ustedes durante 21 años absolutamente locos. Créeme cuando digo que a veces me volviste loca, pero también fuiste parte de algunos de mis recuerdos más preciados. Estoy tan feliz de saber que fui amada por ti y que siempre tengo un ángel guardián a mi lado. Descansa en paz Lorenzo, te amo ahora y te amaré por siempre”, dijo la joven.

7th Heaven – All Seasons promo
This weekly television series follows the Camden family as the minister father, Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), and stay-at-home mother, Annie Camden (Catherine Hick), deal with the drama of having seven children, Matt (Barry Watson), Mary (Jessica Biel), Lucy (Beverley Mitchell), Simon (David Gallagher), Ruthie (Mackenzie Rosman), Sam (Lorenzo Brino) and David (Nikolas Brino).

Un amigo de Brino’s publicó un video homenaje en YouTube. Stephen Dulay compartió fotos y videos de Brino, muchos de ellos desde un gimnasio. Él escribió en la descripción: “Fuimos bendecidos de tener el alma hermosa de Lorenzo Brino en nuestras vidas. La cantidad de personas que tocó con su carácter y encanto fue increíble. Era un amigo leal y un hermano increíble. Él siempre me respaldaría sin importar qué. Descansa en paz hermano”.

TMZ compartió este homenaje de la tía de Brino, Janet: “Para mi querido y dulce sobrino, tu pérdida dejó un agujero en mi corazón. Dios necesitaba a otro ángel y te llevó. Por favor cuida de tu mamá y tu papá. Tu hermana Mimi, hermanos: Antonio, Zachary y Nicholas … Tienes un gran trabajo allí”.

