Disparan contra la actriz Kim Chiu: ¿cómo está la estrella de televisión?

A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. And my driver as well. Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke. 6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, 8 to be exact. I was shocked and ask my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying “buti nakahiga ako.” Pano kung tinuloy ko magbasa ng script?… I was so scared, I dont know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Why me?. Kung sino man ang gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa at the end of the day inisip ko nalang walang nasaktan sa amin. God protected us. Salamat po.