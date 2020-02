TOP 5: Noticias de Reinas -25 de Febrero del 2020

View this post on Instagram

Cozy in my Plare sweater @plarewear made from recycled plastic and happy to be wearing a brand that cares about the environment. Yesterday, my friend from Argentina invited us to his place to cook for us something typical from his country. We were all on his terrace enjoying the barbecue and the sun, while thinking this is such a weird "winter" day. Not that we weren't happy to see the sun but, at the same time, it's just scary to experience these changes due to global warming. Maybe we should be more concious about the environment. We should start changing our habits to more sustainable ones. Less plastic, less waste. Take the responsibility to recycle the ones we use at home. These little changes matter 💙