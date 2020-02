Top 5: Noticias de reinas -05 de Febrero de 2020

View this post on Instagram

MISS WORLD VISITS SOUTH AFRICA For her first official overseas visit, Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh is in South Africa, where she will be donating 1,300 pairs of shoes as part of 'Beauty With A Purpose' continued support of local schools and children. She is also a special guest of Chief Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, to celebrate his mother’s 70th birthday in Mvezo. Singh arrived in Mthatha, Eastern Cape and was given a personal tour of the Nelson Mandela museum. “Legacy is the word of the day. Today I took a tour of the Nelson Mandela Museum, guided by Chief Mandla. What an honour and a privilege it was to learn more about the mark Nelson Mandela has left on our world. He fought for freedom, love, and unity. The spirit of Madiba lives on, not only in his grandson but in all of us,” she said. Singh also traveled to Cape Town, the capital of South Africa, located under the foot of Table Mountain and where the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean meet. Then it was off for a two-day safari to try and spot the big five- elephant, lion, buffalo, rhino and leopard – as well as a significant amount of other wild game, which roams freely on the reserve. “I have always dreamt of going to #Africa and being able to see the wildlife. Our world is so beautiful and full of such wonder. I am still in awe and feel so lucky to be able to experience mother nature at her best," Singh said. Photos from Miss World #MissWorld #MissWorld2019 #MissosologyBig5 #PageantsThatMatter #RelevantPageants