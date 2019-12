Moda x Menos: Diseños de Johanna Ortiz a tu alcance!

View this post on Instagram

Four dresses for girls that love ruffles and dancing with bare feet. #johannaortizxhm @johannaortizofficial @tinakunakey @iammariaborges @iamjessicagomes @galagonzalez The main collection launches 12 March. Image 1: Crêpe wrap dress 0832096001 Image 2: Long dress with a scarf collar 0832098001 Image 3: Flounced crêpe dress 0832095001 Image 4: Patterned flounced dress 0832097001 Long dress with a scarf collar 0832098001