¿Justin Timberlake le fue infiel a Jessica Biel?: pidió perdón público a su esposa

Justin Timberlake ha estado envuelto en medio de una polémica por presuntos rumores de haberle sido infiel a su esposa, la actriz Jessica Biel. Y con mucha valentía, el artista publicó un mensaje en Instagram para hacerle frente a los rumores de engaño que lo han rodeado a él con la actriz Alisha Wainwright.

El también cantante fue fotografiado el mes pasado comportándose íntimamente con su coprotagonista en Nueva Orleans, y Timberlake, casado con Jessica Biel, no llevaba su anillo de bodas en las fotos y el video que circuló en redes por cuenta del diario The Sun.

En su mensaje de Instagram, Timberlake, de 38 años, se disculpó por su comportamiento y culpó su actuar por beber demasiado.

“Me mantengo alejado de los chismes tanto como puedo, pero para mi familia siento que es importante abordar los rumores recientes que están perjudicando a las personas que amo”, escribió el artista en su misiva. “Hace unas semanas mostré un fuerte lapsus en mi juicio, pero déjenme ser claro, no pasó nada entre mi coprotagonista y yo”, agregó, refiriéndose a Wainwright, de 30 años, quien es conocida por actuar en la serie de Netflix, Raising Dion, y está trabajando con el cantante en la película, Palmer.

“Bebí demasiado esa noche y lamento mi comportamiento”, escribió Timberlake, quien fue visto a principios de semana usando su anillo de bodas nuevamente. “Debería haber sabido mejor”.

El cantante también se disculpó con su hijo, Silas, de 4 años, producto de su matrimonio con Biel, con quien se casó en 2012.

“Este no es el ejemplo que quiero dar a mi hijo. Pido disculpas a mi increíble esposa y familia por haberles pasado por una situación tan vergonzosa, y estoy enfocado en ser el mejor esposo y padre que puedo ser. Esto no fue eso”, dijo.

Después de que las fotos y el video de Timberlake y Wainwright fueran publicados por el periódico The Sun, rápidamente se volvieran virales, ya que se creó un ambiente extraño en el set.

Refiriéndose a la película en la que está trabajando en Nueva Orleans, Palmer, que además de Wainwright, también está protagonizada por Juno Temple, June Squibb y Jake Brennan, el cantante escribió: “estoy increíblemente orgulloso de trabajar en Palmer. Estoy ansioso por seguir haciendo esta película y entusiasmado por que la gente la vea”.

Muchos de los casi 57 millones de seguidores que Timberlake tiene en Instagram, comentaron sobre el mensaje honesto del artista.

“Dios los bendiga a usted y a su familia”, una serie de emojis de palmas y “no hay necesidad de explicarlos”, fueron algunas de las frases de sus fans.

Sin embargo, otros encontraron que su excusa de culpar de sus acciones al alcohol era débil, mientras que algunos fanáticos esperan que aproveche toda esta experiencia y escriba una canción al respecto. Algunos usuarios por su parte encuentran sus acciones completamente inexcusables.

EL representante de Wainwright negó que la actriz y el cantante hayan vivido un romance y le dijo a Us Weekly en un comunicado: “No hay validez para esta especulación. Están trabajando juntos en un proyecto”.

Por su parte Jessica Biel, de 37 años, aún no ha comentado sobre la situación.

Su última publicación en Instagram se compartió el 21 de noviembre, dos días antes de que The Sun publicara las fotos y el video de Timberlake y Wainwright. En ese momento, Biel compartió una foto del elenco del set de su último proyecto, “Last Summer”.