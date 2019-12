El regreso de Selena Gómez: Quieres su look?

View this post on Instagram

@SelenaGomez | American Music Awards| Los Angeles, CA | November 24, 2019 — #SelenaGomez gave us COLOR today on the #redcarpet for the #AMAs wearing a @Versace Strapless Ruffle-Detailed Satin Dress in color Lime Green ($1,375), matching Satin pumps also from #Versace and a @roberto_coin Cento diamond necklace. Styled by @KateYoung! Are you feeling the outfit and the jewels? You should be 🙂 —————————————————— Thoughts? Photos by Rich Fury via Getty Images.