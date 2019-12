TOP 5 Noticias interesantes –27 de noviembre de 2019

View this post on Instagram

ROMANCE – was so excited to write this album because to me it really encompasses a visual aspect too. the whole world of romance is a museum in heaven of love stories, it’s escaping into a world of passion , and drama , and intensity – was just thinking about the tour this morning and I can’t wait to bring you into this world with me , but for now! you can preorder this album now! ROMANCE out everywhere on December 6 { link in bio }