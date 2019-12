Muere Godfrey Gao a los 35 años: ¿Cómo murió el modelo y actor?

fanaccs said Godfrey Gao filming for 17 hours before he collapsed and the staff was just like ‘hey man continue filming and stop exaggerating’. the production staffs indeed sick in the head. they need someone to yell at them before give him first aid treatment. pic.twitter.com/MVB0jtB4s1

