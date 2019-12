¿Geraldine Bazán todavía ama a Gabriel Soto?: ella hizo esta confesión

View this post on Instagram

♠️♣️♠️ Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you'll start to see a big difference in your life. Yoko Ono #gggcdmx19 Stylist @george_figueroa Makeup @cristinacuellar Dress @victoryjesse 🖤🖤🖤 📸 @johnnduranphoto 2/3