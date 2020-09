Millones recibirán una carta del IRS con buena noticia: ¿tendrán pago de $1.200?

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that the 10% additional #tax on early distributions from eligible #retirement plans does not apply to any #coronavirus related distribution? The CARES Act has special distribution options and rollover rules for #IRA and #retirementplans and expands permissible loans from certain retirement plans. If you want to know what this may mean for you, visit the link in our bio and search: coronavirus retirement. #COVIDreliefIRS #tax #taxes #taxrelief #covid19 #covid_19 #retirement