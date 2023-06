Los fichajes que pide Xavi tras el “no” de Messi

Xavi announces Barça priority signings: “I need two signings in midfield. I lack an interior and with Busquets' departure, we also need a pivot”. 🔵🔴 #FCB

“This has to be the priority”, told @MovistarFutbol. pic.twitter.com/rzan4W4uVe

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023