Georginio Wijnaldum: El nuevo ‘Edgar Davids’ para Joan Laporta

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! 🔴🔵 #FCB

The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days – work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ⏳ https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021