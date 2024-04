Murió Vontae Davis: ¿De qué falleció el exjugador de la NFL?

Just tragic to hear about the loss of Vontae Davis.

Always had a smile on his face when I saw him in that back corner of the Colts locker room.

That 2014 season was so special by Davis. Arguably, the Colts best player in that AFC Title game run. https://t.co/kqKscjAKxL

— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) April 1, 2024