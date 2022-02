[VIDEO] El viral video de lo que pasó en un Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys

“I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are”

“We have a good time when we go to Philadelphia”

-I asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his interactions with Eagles fans at the Linc🤣😜

🎧Fun podcast with Jerry Jones, Jason & Travis Kelce🔽https://t.co/2DH3zYNX74 pic.twitter.com/CciCjHzZxp

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 12, 2022