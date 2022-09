UFC 281: Anunciada oficialmente la pelea entre Dustin Poirier y Michael Chandler

It’s official. Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) vs. Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) at MSG in November, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Three rounds. In addition to agreeing to the fight this week, Chandler has also signed a new multi-fight deal. pic.twitter.com/8YrYkfjoTW

— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2022