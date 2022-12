Stephan Bonnar, miembro del Salón de la Fama de la UFC, muere a los 45 años

Stephan Bonnar, you were one of the toughest & funniest guys I’ve ever met. You passed way too soon but accomplished so much in a short amount of time. You helped change this sport forever, inspired a whole generation of fighters & your impact will always be remembered. 💔 pic.twitter.com/LyYA5FzRmG

— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 25, 2022