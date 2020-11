El calvario que sufre Sofya Zhuk: ¿Por qué la insultan en redes a la excampeona de Wimbledon?

View this post on Instagram

TENNIS BEHIND THE SCENES So i was thinking for a long time to post about what really happens behind the scenes of what you see on the TV. 1. It’s truly not that colorfully and fun until you reach like top 60-70 WTA. You’re still not making that much money because you have to cover travels expenses,coaches,hotels and living expenses. Plus to that you’re basically never home and always live in hotels… 2. If you’re outside of top 100 you have to play quailes on almost every WTA tournament which is far from how they treat you when you’re playing in Main Draw which is sad. 3. Often people forget about players who play ITF to get thru to WTA. Many people don’t see how much effort and training it takes to even get to be playing ITF tournaments. And WTA and ITF are completely two different organizations and they treat their players way different which is also very sad to see,which many people had to fight so hard for the ITF players to get financial help from ITF during the COVID-19 because they weren’t gonna do it if not her. 4. We trained daily for hours and hours on the hottest weather out there just to be able to compete on the highest level when you see us on TV,but you never see what truly happens behind the TV like living on pain killers. Anyway there is way more details in this but couldn’t type it all #tennis #life #experience