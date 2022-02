El agente de Dest deja claro que Sergiño no dejó al Bayern por el Barça

Sergino Dest’s agent Barnett: “Barça wanted him more and I'm not even sure how much Bayern wanted him. Clubs call about players all the time – that doesn't mean they're interested”, he told Bild via @iMiaSanMia. 🇺🇸 #FCB

“Offer from Bayern? No, that's why he went to Barça”. pic.twitter.com/VL6RyfLADk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022