Sergi Roberto: “Estoy pasando por momentos difíciles”

Why is Koeman so obsessed with Sergi Roberto? Why? Why will you play him as a CB when he can't defend … on the same side that you have Dembele, a player who doesn't defend on? Why? 2 goals in the space of 3 mins all from the same side. Before you realize say e no go work? Why?

— Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) May 11, 2021