Segunda equipación del Barça: así sería la nueva camiseta [FOTOS]

🚰| Kit Leaks

Product shots of Barcelona's gold away has emerged thanks to @esvaphane.

There definitely looks to be a map of the city within the shirt, and it looks to be mirrored down the centre to creat an awesome pattern.

I think I've found how the map sits… pic.twitter.com/zfDX2lthGE

— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 9, 2022