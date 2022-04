Ronald Araujo rompe su silencio sobre su futuro con el Barça: ¿Qué dijo el uruguayo?

3 – @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive @LaLigaEN games at Camp Nou (W3) for the first time since a run of 4 between February and June in 2020 (W4). Effect. pic.twitter.com/9TYlf5ZOkG

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2022