El representante de Sergiño Dest le envía advertencia al Barcelona: ¿Se va?

Chelsea are considering options to replace Chilwell. 🔵 #CFC

First approach with Lucas Digne’s camp as he’s prepared to leave Everton.

Sergiño Dest is appreciated – nothing advanced yet. Nicolás Tagliafico has been discussed weeks ago.

Recalling E. Palmieri or Maatsen, plan B.

