El Barça presenta su oferta por Raphinha ¿Cuánto dinero ofrece el club?

Barcelona have finally submitted the official bid for Raphinha, Leeds are set to accept! €58m fixed fee, up to €68m with add-ons. Deal at final stages. 🚨🇧🇷 #FCB

All parties waiting for Barça to be able and ready to register Raphinha, then it will be signed… here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/byh4hbop1T

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022