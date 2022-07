Tercer fichaje: Raphinha es nuevo jugador del FC Barcelona

Official and here we go confirmed! Raphinha joins FC Barcelona on apermanent deal, “now dependent on the player passing his medical” – club statement confirms. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB

Raphinha, in Barcelona today in order to sign the contract until June 2027. Done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/ZLSoVNb8qP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022