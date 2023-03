El padre de Ansu Fati disgustado con la situación de su hijo en el Barça

Ansu Fati's father Bori: "Ask Xavi why he's not playing Ansu. I don't have any answer. Xavi wants him to work hard, and he is. I feel disappointed as a father", tells @partidazocope 🔵🔴 #FCB

"I just say: give him an opportunity. Should we forget about Ansu Fati now?". pic.twitter.com/2v18KcELKZ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2023