Murió Vaughn McClure: ¿Cómo murió el reportero de ESPN?

Vaughn McClure, quien trabajó como corresponsal de la NFL para ESPN en Atlanta, Georgia, desde el 2013, falleció, como informó por primera vez la cadena de deportes. El periodista tenía 48 años.
Adam Schefter de ESPN tuiteó que McClure murió en su apartamento en Atlanta. “Qué buen hombre era … Descanse en paz”, mencionó en la red social.
McClure era el reportero de los Atlanta Falcons para NFL Nation, según su biografía en la sala de prensa. Además de aparecer regularmente en Sportscenter de ESPN, fue autor de artículos detallados, actualizaciones de video y análisis estadístico de los Atlanta Falcons.
ESPN’s NFL Nation Reporter for the Atlanta Falcons, Vaughn McClure, died at his apartment in Atlanta. What a nice man he was. McClure was 48. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/2bjwwKUjhH
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
Nacido en Chicago, McClure se graduó de la Universidad del Norte de Illinois con un título en periodismo en 1994 antes de conseguir su primer trabajo como reportero de asignación general para el Dekalb Daily Chronicle, donde cubrió temas de policía, tribunales, bomberos y juntas escolares.
Antes de mudarse a ESPN, también escribió para South Bend Tribune, Fresno Bee y Chicago-Sun Times.
Man Vaughn McClure passed a way. I literally go to his Twitter account every single day for the latest falcon news. Always see him around falcon training camp every year. Hearing this news makes me sad. Wow! Cool dude. He was only 48 😥 pic.twitter.com/fPxG92OQ5j
— Demario A. Falcons (@MARIOGA12000) October 15, 2020
La causa de la muerte de McClure no se reveló de inmediato. Al reportero le precedieron en la muerte sus padres, su hermana mayor y su hermano menor.
En la última publicación de McClure en Instagram habló sobre su depresión por la muerte de su padre, madre, hermana y hermano.
La última publicación de McClure en Instagram se compartió el Día del Padre, en la que habló sobre la devastadora pérdida de su Nona, su madre, su padre, su hermana y su hermano.
“Papá, este es el primer día del padre sin ti, y hubiéramos celebrado tu cumpleaños el martes. Pero estás en el cielo y te extrañamos mucho. Estoy tan contento de que Dios me haya permitido pasar mucho tiempo contigo antes de que te unieras a Él allí. En realidad, no te estás perdiendo nada aquí”, escribió el reportero el 21 de junio en su Instagram.
“Este mundo está hecho un desastre. Para mí, todavía estoy tratando de superar la depresión de perderte, mamá, Mark y Nona. Con mi hermana mayor muriendo a los 38 años y el hermano pequeño a los 27, a veces me pregunto cuánto tiempo me queda. Quiero vivir mucho tiempo. Me he dicho a mí mismo que pase lo que pase, quiero honrar los recuerdos de los cuatro mientras esté vivo. La única forma de hacerlo es dando todo lo que tengo sin importar los obstáculos que encuentre.
Dad, This is the first Father’s Day without you, and we would have celebrated your birthday Tuesday. But you’re in Heaven, and sorely missed. I’m so glad God allowed me to spend extensive time with you before you joined Him up there. You’re not missing anything down here, actually. This world is messed up. For me, I’m still trying to get over the depression of losing you, Mom, Mark, & Nona. With my big sis dying at age 38 and lil bro at 27, I wonder sometimes how much time I’ve got left. I want to live long. I’ve told myself no matter what, I want to honor the memories of all four of you while I’m alive. The only way to do that is to give everything I have no matter what obstacles I encounter. I don’t know where I’d be right now without the support of Vaurice Patterson, Nick Gialamas, Mike Wells, and Chris Burt. I’d be down and out, honestly. But those guys constantly lift me up. If you were here now, Dad, we would have plenty to discuss. There’s so much hate going on in America, so much racial injustice. It makes me think about the support you gave me the time I got beat down with clubs by six white police officers 20 years ago when I was trying to be a peacemaker and take a drunk friend home. It took a black officer’s phone call to the DA’s office to clear my name when I did nothing wrong in the first place. I’ve held a lot of hate in my heart for years because of that incident, but Mom always told us the Bible said to love your enemies. I regret that you and I didn’t have more discussions about race. Our conversations centered around the Bulls and Bears because sports brought us closer together. But I wish I would have shared with you some of the racial injustices that I encountered, including one even more traumatic than getting beat down by those cops. I’m not going to sit here and say I’ve been the victim of racism all my life. Heck, I deserved some of the bad things that happened to me because I’ve let my anger get the best of me too many times. I was a bad kid/teen/young adult, but I learned from those missteps. You set the example of how to be a strong black man. I have to do a better job of the same. I love you and miss you. Happy Father’s Day.
McClure también expresó su deseo de haber podido discutir el movimiento Black Lives Matter y su propia historia de ser perfilado racialmente por la policía.
Vaughn McClure made you feel like a celebrity every time you saw him. I simply cannot believe he is gone. Absolutely crushing. pic.twitter.com/uWjeWU6Tpa
— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 15, 2020
“Ojalá hubiera compartido con ustedes las injusticias raciales que encontré, incluida una aún más traumática que ser golpeado por esos policías. No me voy a sentar aquí y decir que he sido víctima del racismo toda mi vida. Diablos, me merecía algunas de las cosas malas que me sucedieron porque dejé que mi ira se apoderara de mí demasiadas veces. Yo era un niño / adolescente / joven malo, pero aprendí de esos pasos en falso. Tú das el ejemplo de cómo ser un hombre negro fuerte. Tengo que hacer un mejor trabajo con lo mismo. Te amo y te extraño”, dijo el comunicador.
Life is too unfair at times. There’s not many people I enjoyed debating NBA with or being my tour guide in your hometown of Chicago in the summer. Gone way too soon. Love ya like a brother! RIP @vxmcclure23 pic.twitter.com/FBLGzY1iDt
— Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) October 15, 2020
McClure solo compartió cinco fotos en su página de Instagram. Salvo una foto de él entrevistando al miembro del Salón de la Fama Terrell Owens, las cuatro fotos restantes fueron en dedicación a su familia.
NFL Nation is a family, and today my ESPN family is hurting. Vaughn McClure, my colleague covering the Falcons, passed away unexpectedly at home. I will miss him greatly. No one knew how to network like Vaughn, and I learned so much from him about how to build sources and
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 15, 2020
Compañeros de ESPN llenaron Twitter con sinceros tributos a McClure luego de la noticia de su muerte.
