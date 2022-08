El Chelsea ofrece a Marcos Alonso para contratar a Aubameyang

Chelsea have almost agreed personal terms with Pierre Aubameyang in the last 24h, but have no intention to pay crazy money to Barcelona. No way to close deal for €30m. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Chelsea want to invest around £15m – otherwise they could walk away from the deal. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/cPZipqTr4Y

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022