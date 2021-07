Leyenda de los Lakers critica a LeBron James por quejarse: ¿Quién lo dijo?

Play



'I agree with Shaq, a lot of these players complain too damn much' – Stephen A. Smith | First Take

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman react to LeBron James' comments on players' injuries, Shaquille O'Neal's statement shutting down LeBron's concerns and discuss if NBA players complain too much.

2021-06-30T23:15:01Z