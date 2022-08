Con Lewandowski al mando, el Barça goleó al Valladolid 4-0 [VER]

1 – At 34 years and 7 days, Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 is the oldest player to score three goals in his first three LaLiga games in the 21st century, beating current teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦's record from last season (32 and 247). Experience. pic.twitter.com/3phNXwnYUS

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 28, 2022