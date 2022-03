El ‘Más malo’ de la UFC puede estar enfrentando cargos criminales: ¿Irá a la cárcel Jorge Masvidal?

2 facts of the day:

#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?

#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!!

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022