Jerry West contesta fuertemente contra los Lakers ¿qué dijo el legendario jugador?

Jerry West – the #NBA logo – had so many legendary stories that his pod episode is two parts!

Listen to #HoopDuJour with @PeterVecsey1 wherever you get your podcasts…

Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/ImYIWPb6di

Spotify: https://t.co/bJzGELxd6b pic.twitter.com/beVc0FldfE

— NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) May 11, 2021