Jake Paul se enfrentará a Ryan Bourland en Puerto Rico

Jake Paul has confirmed that his next fight will be against Ryan Bourland at cruiserweight on March 2nd in Puerto Rico.

Similar to Andre August, Bourland has spent 4 years out of the game and last fought in September 2022. He’s also a light-heavyweight.#jakepaul #paulbourland pic.twitter.com/NxDlOhD8Xu

— Fight Club 247 (@fightclub247) January 30, 2024