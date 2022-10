Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: ¿Cómo ver la pelea de boxeo?

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agreeing a bet ahead of their fight on Saturday night. If Silva wins, Jake rematches him in kickboxing. If Jake wins, Silva joins him to start an association to help UFC fighters get better pay and healthcare…

[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/MRgqPI3OtD

— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2022