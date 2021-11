¿Cómo hicieron los Rams para fichar a OBJ antes que los Packers?

Sources: Odell’s final 2 teams came down to the #Rams and #Packers (who remained his preferred destination). Not once did OBJ feel like GB was all-in. On the flip side, he spoke w/Sean McVay, who was able to creatively detail the multitude of ways he’d maximize OBJ’s talents. https://t.co/NEzQNqAJsp

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 11, 2021