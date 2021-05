Pep Guardiola confirma el próximo destino del Kun Agüero ¿dónde ira?

Play



Sergio Aguero reflects on his incredible Man City career after his final game for the club

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero looked back on his incredible career at the club after his final game, in which he came off the bench to score twice in the club's emphatic 5-0 victory against Everton.

2021-05-23T19:00:05Z