El Barça tendría que vender a Memphis o Aubameyang ¿Por qué?

Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue – Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC

It's now time for talks with Barça – €30m price tag considered too high. pic.twitter.com/dIX1HwfOmh

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022