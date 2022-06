Frenkie de Jong deja saber lo que piensa sobre le posible llegada de Robert Lewandowski: ¿Lo quiere?

Frenkie de Jong answers on his conversation with Robert Lewandowski: "He's an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It's up to him [on his future to Barça]". 🔴 #FCB

"Of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team", he added.@TheEuropeanLad

