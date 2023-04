Francisco Trincao se queda en el Sporting ¿Cuánto dinero dejó al Barça?

Francisco Trincão, Sporting player on a permanent deal as expected since last summer agreement. 🟢🤝🏻 #FCB

Barcelona will receive €7m plus €3m as loan fee already paid. This deal is just for 50% player’s rights, as Sporting clarified last July. pic.twitter.com/faPRNk1VUn

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023