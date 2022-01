Ex entrenador de los 49ers explica por qué no seleccionaron a Tom Brady

Jim Gray asked Tom Brady is he still pulls for the 49ers.

"I lost my allegiance for the Niners when they skipped over me six times 22 years ago and drafted Giovanni Carmazzi after they had me do a local workout with Steve Mariucci and decided I wasn't good enough to play there." pic.twitter.com/fpZi7LwjEo

— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 18, 2022