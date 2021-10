El entrenador de los Lakers en medio de una tormenta de críticas: ¿Por qué quieren que lo despidan?

Play



'They panicked' – Tim Legler reacts to the Lakers' loss to the Thunder | Get Up

Tim Legler joins Get Up to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Miami Heat.

2021-10-28T13:43:10Z