Dennis Schroeder toma medida drástica contra Kyrie Irving: ¿qué hizo?

Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game.

“I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.” pic.twitter.com/upBy0Zjyvr

— 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 17, 2021