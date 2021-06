Copa América 2021: Leo Messi jugará su partido 148 con Argentina

Lionel Messi’s contract extension with Barcelona is finally coming. 🇦🇷

Barça board and Messi’s camp feel now ‘confident’ to officially announce the agreement until June 2023 next week.

Both parties involved are working to fix ‘final details’ on contract clauses. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/dZ0zIsGeB3

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021