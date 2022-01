Brittany Matthews denuncia que ha sido atacada por Twitter: ¿Qué pasó?

So many people are clowns. Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They've been together since they were teenagers.

She's not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining https://t.co/Z34dXISr1m

— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 25, 2022