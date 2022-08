El Barça sube el precio de Aubameyang ¿Cuánto pide el club?

Barcelona have asked around €30m fee for Pierre Aubameyang during the weekend, Chelsea wanted to spend way less than this. Talks continue, as Marcos Alonso is still part of the conversations. 🚨🔵 #FCB

Tuchel, pushing for Aubameyang as priority… but Xavi insists to keep him. pic.twitter.com/066j4Ixx7h

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022