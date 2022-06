Aubameyang sorprendió con su nuevo corte de pelo [FOTO]

⚽️ Best mins per goal record in La Liga last season (5+ goals scored):

🥇 Karim Benzema – Every 96.1 mins

🥈 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Every 99.3 mins

🥉 Luuk de Jong – Every 107.2 mins pic.twitter.com/UOcYp64CsV

— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2022